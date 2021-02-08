CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading Down 5.8%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shares fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.93. 1,628,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,569,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,642,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

