CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.0859 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 44.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 111.2% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $195.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00041594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00386372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000214 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010053 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008250 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 132,479,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,479,297 tokens. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

