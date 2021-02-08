Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,197.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $41.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

