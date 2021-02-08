DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 186.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,340 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $75.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.48.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

