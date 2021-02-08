Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 548 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12,384.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215,250 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,141 shares during the period. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,448,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $91.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

