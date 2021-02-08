Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 880 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.