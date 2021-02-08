Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,743 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.16% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,783. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

