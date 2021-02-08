Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $237.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

