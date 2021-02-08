Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Up 9.2%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares shot up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.32 and last traded at $70.31. 222,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 311,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Get Eargo alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.19.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. Research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $15,737,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.