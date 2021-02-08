eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in eBay were worth $23,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

