Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after buying an additional 1,660,534 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after buying an additional 969,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $66,543,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,005,000 after buying an additional 694,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

NYSE EW traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.01. 24,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $1,122,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,661 shares of company stock worth $28,388,195. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.