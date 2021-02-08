Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Receives C$0.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC set a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$194.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.63.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$156.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

