Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 1,849,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,310,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

ETM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $782.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETM. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,910,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 350,902 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 1,278.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

