Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Trading Up 5.5%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 1,024,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 822,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,462.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 111.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Epizyme by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after buying an additional 620,698 shares during the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP boosted its stake in Epizyme by 22.4% during the third quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 523,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after buying an additional 469,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter worth $5,451,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

