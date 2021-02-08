Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.04

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 497917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $652.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,968.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

