Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.80 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

