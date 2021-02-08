Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Trading 6.4% Higher

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 238,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 197,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit