Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Trading 6.4% Higher

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 238,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 197,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.