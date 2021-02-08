Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli Sells 2,500 Shares

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total transaction of C$26,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,527,635.21.

XTC traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.05. 108,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,066. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$441.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$11.24.

Get Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) alerts:

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

XTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.