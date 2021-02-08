Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) rose 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 3,752,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 1,313,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,683,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 316.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 456,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 250.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 69,089 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

