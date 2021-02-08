Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Shares of FMAO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. 7,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

