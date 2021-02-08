FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.89

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Get FB Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 142,770 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167,964 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.