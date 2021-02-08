Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,486,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,139 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,561 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,582,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

TEVA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 81,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,777,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

