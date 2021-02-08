First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) versus Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Head to Head Analysis

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Madison County Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.66 $14.24 million $1.47 11.56 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.15 $5.58 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.29%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 16.35% 10.43% 0.78% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Madison County Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

