First Trust Advisors LP Has $114.48 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,758 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $114,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in AbbVie by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

