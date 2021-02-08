First Trust Advisors LP Has $99.93 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,164 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $99,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $70.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

