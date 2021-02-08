First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293,159 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.69% of Vonage worth $86,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $117,828,971.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Vonage stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -137.19, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

