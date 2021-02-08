First Trust Advisors LP Sells 425,744 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425,744 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $95,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Mirova increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX opened at $215.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.90 and its 200 day moving average is $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.