First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.89

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,630,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

