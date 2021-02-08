Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

PEP opened at $141.70 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

