Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 920 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 411,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $144,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 45,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $326.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

