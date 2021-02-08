Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.64

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.64 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FREQ shares. B. Riley started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,132,593.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,300 shares of company stock worth $6,540,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

