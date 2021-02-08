Gables Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its stake in Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,257,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $193.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

