Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 267,421.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 61,507 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 249,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,992. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $45.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

