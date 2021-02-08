Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $4,436,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $2,187,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASAN traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $39.82. 13,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,392. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $40.12.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

