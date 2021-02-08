Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Gates Industrial updated its FY 2021

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. 495,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,301. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

