GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,224 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

