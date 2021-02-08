GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

GOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

GOCO traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,829 shares of company stock worth $3,462,752 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

