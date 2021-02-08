Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 15,162 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.78. The company had a trading volume of 90,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

