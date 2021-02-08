Gratus Capital LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.07. 203,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

