Gratus Capital LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy makes up about 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

DTE traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $121.90. 2,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,592 shares of company stock valued at $595,308 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

