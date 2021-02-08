Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 10.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 69,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $27.47. 24,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,742. The company has a market capitalization of $248.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

