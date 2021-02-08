Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 38.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 17.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock remained flat at $$131.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average of $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,172.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $14,070,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

