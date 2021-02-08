Gratus Capital LLC Sells 15,495 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 278,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,425. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

