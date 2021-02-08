Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $2,024.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00368540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003553 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.