GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

GREZF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. GREE has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

