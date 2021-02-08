Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.51

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.51 and last traded at $140.84, with a volume of 2533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.80.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

