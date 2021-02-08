Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) versus OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Critical Comparison

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) and OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of OneWater Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Halfords Group and OneWater Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halfords Group N/A N/A N/A OneWater Marine 1.57% 13.20% 4.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Halfords Group and OneWater Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halfords Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 OneWater Marine 0 0 3 0 3.00

OneWater Marine has a consensus price target of $31.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.77%. Given OneWater Marine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneWater Marine is more favorable than Halfords Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halfords Group and OneWater Marine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halfords Group $1.47 billion 0.53 $22.25 million $0.59 13.36 OneWater Marine $1.02 billion 0.54 $17.42 million $3.59 10.26

Halfords Group has higher revenue and earnings than OneWater Marine. OneWater Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halfords Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OneWater Marine beats Halfords Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides garage servicing, maintenance, and auto repair services. As of April 03, 2020, it operated 446 Halfords stores, 26 Performance Cycling stores, 371 garages, and 75 mobile service vans. The company also sells its products to customers through halfords.com, cyclerepublic.com, and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local stores or direct home delivery, as well as provides garage-booking services online at halfordsautocentres.com. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 61 stores comprising 21 dealer groups in 10 states, including Texas, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

