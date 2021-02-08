Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

