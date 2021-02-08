Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Down 8.7%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 521,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 267,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

