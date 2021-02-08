HEROcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,583.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $962,561.88 and approximately $5,583.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00058641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.17 or 0.01146822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.19 or 0.05878465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017759 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00032979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

